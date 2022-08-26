Dendias slams Turkey’s ‘imperial’ mentality

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday reacted to a barrage of Turkish provocations, saying that Greece will not be lured into an escalation of tensions with its Aegean neighbor.

“Greece maintains a clear stand which is based on international law, on the Law of the Sea Convention, on European and international values, on peace and stability,” Dendias said during a visit to Zagreb.

“We will not be dragged into an escalation of rhetoric. We are not interested. This kind of thing belongs to a different century, a different time, to imperial mentalities which are completely alien to us,” he said.