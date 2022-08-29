ND to vote ‘present’ on proposed parliamentary wiretapping probe

Ruling New Democracy will not support the proposal for a parliamentary examination committee to look into the surveillance of the phone of PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis and abstain by voting “present” during the roll-call vote, the party’s rapporteur Dimitris Keridis told Parliament on Monday.

He said that ND was not opposed to the proposal but wanted the investigation to be extended further back in time, in order to gain a fuller picture, as also requested by the Communist Party of Greece (KKE). [AMNA]