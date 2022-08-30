Thirty migrants rescued off coast of Crete

A boat carrying 30 migrants – among them nine children – ran into trouble off the western coast of Crete in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting a rescue operation.

Coast guard officers were able to get all 30 passengers safely to shore, according to state broadcaster ERT, which indicated that they had sailed from Turkey and were on the way to Italy when their boat started going off course.

The passengers were taken to the nearby port of Kasteli, where they were given first aid and the all-clear by medics.

All 30 were traveling without proper documents.