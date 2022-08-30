New general secretary of PM’s office to be sworn in on Friday

Ioannis Bratakos, the new general secretary of the prime minister’s office, will be sworn in on Friday according to a post by government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou on Tuesday.

He replaces Grigoris Dimitriadis, who stepped down from the position in the aftermath of the wiretapping scandal.

Bratakos was managing director of information technology firm DD Synergy, which he co-founded, from 1999 to 2021.

He was appointed general director of New Democracy in July 2019.