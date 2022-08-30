NEWS

Opposition party summons new intelligence chief over wiretaps

Main opposition party SYRIZA has requested a meeting with the new head of Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) on Tuesday afternoon to question him about a recent media report it says points to a “cover-up” in the recent wiretapping case.

Themistoklis Demiris, who was appointed earlier this month after the EYP’s former head resigned in the wake of revelations that the agency had tapped the telephone of Euro MP and PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis and of journalist Thansis Koukakis, is expected to meet with SYRIZA’s former citizens’ protection minister, Olga Gerovassili, and the party’s shadow minister for citizens’ protection, Christos Spirtzis.

The focus of their meeting will be a report that appeared in the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper over the weekend indicating that high-ranking officials at EYP with purported links to the ruling conservative New Democracy party had ordered subordinates to hand over documents and other evidence related to the wiretapping scandal, with the aim of destroying it.

