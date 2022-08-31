NEWS

Turkey says will share proof of alleged harassment with NATO

EPA

Turkey plans to share proof of its claim that a Greek S-300 missile system stationed on the island of Crete locked on to Turkish F-16 fighter jets carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace with the NATO alliance, state-run Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Turkey’s Defense Ministry will also send radar images of Sunday’s alleged harassment to NATO ministers of foreign affairs.

Greece has vehemently denied Turkey’s accusation, which was again repeated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday.

Speaking of the incident Wednesday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of escalating tensions with Turkey.

“What our neighbor – which is constantly trying to increase tension – has done must be seen, understood and explained. Such blatant maliciousness and recklessness is unacceptable,” he said.

