Bratakos sworn in

Ioannis Bratakos, the new general secretary of the prime minister’s office, was formally sworn in to office Friday.

The religious swearing-in ceremony led by an Orthodox cleric took place in the presence of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Bratakos replaces Grigoris Dimitriadis, who stepped down from the position in the aftermath of the wiretapping scandal.

The 54-year-old was managing director of information technology firm DD Synergy, which he co-founded, from 1999 to 2021.

He was appointed general director of the conservative New Democracy party in July 2019.