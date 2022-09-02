NEWS

Bratakos sworn in

Bratakos sworn in

Ioannis Bratakos, the new general secretary of the prime minister’s office, was formally sworn in to office Friday.

The religious swearing-in ceremony led by an Orthodox cleric took place in the presence of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Bratakos replaces Grigoris Dimitriadis, who stepped down from the position in the aftermath of the wiretapping scandal.

The 54-year-old was managing director of information technology firm DD Synergy, which he co-founded, from 1999 to 2021.

He was appointed general director of the conservative New Democracy party in July 2019.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll
NEWS

ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll

FM Dendias receives Latvian counterpart, says NATO agencies must respect the principles of the Alliance
NEWS

FM Dendias receives Latvian counterpart, says NATO agencies must respect the principles of the Alliance

Unemployment at 12-year low, says minister
NEWS

Unemployment at 12-year low, says minister

Ex-PM Karamanlis calls for full disclosure in wiretap probe
NEWS

Ex-PM Karamanlis calls for full disclosure in wiretap probe

Tsipras seeks investigation on whether other MPs were monitored
NEWS

Tsipras seeks investigation on whether other MPs were monitored

Wiretapping summonses sent out
NEWS

Wiretapping summonses sent out