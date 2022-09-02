NEWS

ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll

ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll
[INTIME]

The ruling center-right New Democracy Party is leading in the latest opinion poll, although its margin over left-wing main opposition Syriza has been cut slightly, to 7.4%, from 8.8% in the last poll by the same research firm in June.

New Democracy gets the preference of 27.6% of respondents in the Metron Analysis poll (28.9% in June) and Syriza 20.2% (20.1% in June). The socialist PASOK is in third place, with 12.7% (12.3%), followed by the Communist Party with 6.1% (5.6%), leftist MeRA25 (part of the pan-European DiEM25 movement) with 4% (3.3% and hard-right populist Greek Solution with 3.4% (3.7%). Nearly one in five respondents (18.9%) are either undecided (7.4%), will not vote (4.1%), will cast a spoiled or blank ballot (2.5%) or refused to answer (4.9%).

The research company estimates, based on models regarding the final participation of voters in an election, that New Democracy would win 34.1% if an election was held now (versus 39.9% in the last election, in July 2019), Syriza 24.9% (31.5%), PASOK 15.7% (8.1%), the Communist Part 7.5% (5.3%), MeRA25 4.9% (3.4%) and Greek Solution 4.2% (3.7%).

Asked about the issue that concerns them most, respondents said the economy and the cost of life (27%), the energy crisis (13%), unemployment, foreign policy and the war in Ukraine (7%).

Asked about the snooping on socialist leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone, 61% of respondents say Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis knew about it, 28% say it was a one-off mistaken decision, 1% respond it is common practice and 10% are either “dontt know”s or did not answer.

56% of respondents have a negative view of the government (as many as in June, versus 55% in May, 62% in April and 59% in March) and 35% are positive (versus 38% in June and May, 32% in April and 33% in March).

54% of the respondents have a negative view of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (versus 53% in June, 51% in May, 59% in April and 58% in March) and 38% are positive (41% in June, 43% in May, 36% in April and 35% in March).

Asked if there should be early elections now versus ones toward the end of the government’s four-year term, 58% were opposed and 39% were supportive.

Politics Poll

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Poll shows more concern over economy, Turkey ties
NEWS

Poll shows more concern over economy, Turkey ties

Early polls ruled out
NATIONAL ELECTIONS

Early polls ruled out

Ruling ND maintains 8.5-pt lead over SYRIZA
NEWS

Ruling ND maintains 8.5-pt lead over SYRIZA

Public is pro-European and against autocrats
NEWS

Public is pro-European and against autocrats

Turkey’s economic woes are hurting Erdogan, polls show
NEWS

Turkey’s economic woes are hurting Erdogan, polls show

ND maintains solid lead as KINAL gains ground, MRB poll shows
NEWS

ND maintains solid lead as KINAL gains ground, MRB poll shows