ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll

The ruling center-right New Democracy Party is leading in the latest opinion poll, although its margin over left-wing main opposition Syriza has been cut slightly, to 7.4%, from 8.8% in the last poll by the same research firm in June.

New Democracy gets the preference of 27.6% of respondents in the Metron Analysis poll (28.9% in June) and Syriza 20.2% (20.1% in June). The socialist PASOK is in third place, with 12.7% (12.3%), followed by the Communist Party with 6.1% (5.6%), leftist MeRA25 (part of the pan-European DiEM25 movement) with 4% (3.3% and hard-right populist Greek Solution with 3.4% (3.7%). Nearly one in five respondents (18.9%) are either undecided (7.4%), will not vote (4.1%), will cast a spoiled or blank ballot (2.5%) or refused to answer (4.9%).

The research company estimates, based on models regarding the final participation of voters in an election, that New Democracy would win 34.1% if an election was held now (versus 39.9% in the last election, in July 2019), Syriza 24.9% (31.5%), PASOK 15.7% (8.1%), the Communist Part 7.5% (5.3%), MeRA25 4.9% (3.4%) and Greek Solution 4.2% (3.7%).

Asked about the issue that concerns them most, respondents said the economy and the cost of life (27%), the energy crisis (13%), unemployment, foreign policy and the war in Ukraine (7%).

Asked about the snooping on socialist leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone, 61% of respondents say Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis knew about it, 28% say it was a one-off mistaken decision, 1% respond it is common practice and 10% are either “dontt know”s or did not answer.

56% of respondents have a negative view of the government (as many as in June, versus 55% in May, 62% in April and 59% in March) and 35% are positive (versus 38% in June and May, 32% in April and 33% in March).

54% of the respondents have a negative view of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (versus 53% in June, 51% in May, 59% in April and 58% in March) and 38% are positive (41% in June, 43% in May, 36% in April and 35% in March).

Asked if there should be early elections now versus ones toward the end of the government’s four-year term, 58% were opposed and 39% were supportive.