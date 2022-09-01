NEWS

Unemployment at 12-year low says minister

Unemployment at 12-year low says minister

The unemployment rate is at a 12-year low, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Thursday in a post on his personal social media account.

“11.4% unemployment in July (Eurostat) – a 12 year low. During SYRIZA’s governance the unemployment rate was at 17.3%. Almost 6 units down! The unemployed were decreased by 300,000. It didn’t happen by chance, we did it. Does SYRIZA still consider us enemies of the workers and the unemployed? Reality takes its revenge on them,” stated Hatzidakis. [AMNA]

Politics Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Getting brains to come back to homeland
DIASPORA

Getting brains to come back to homeland

Italy lost more jobs than EU partners during Covid crisis, report shows
NEWS

Italy lost more jobs than EU partners during Covid crisis, report shows

More positions open up at vocational training institutes
NEWS

More positions open up at vocational training institutes

Updating civil servants’ jobs
NEWS

Updating civil servants’ jobs

Mitsotakis announces €50 increase in minimum wage from May 1
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis announces €50 increase in minimum wage from May 1

PM to announce increase in minimum wage
ECONOMY

PM to announce increase in minimum wage