Fraudster arrested on European warrant

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece have arrested a 26-year-old suspect for hacking and online scamming activities.

The woman was wanted on two European arrest warrants issued by the Austrian and Hungarian authorities for allegations of fraud, forgery and money laundering between 2016 and 2021.

Police are hunting for an unspecified number of accomplices with whom she had managed to illegally extract 323,000 euros and transfer it to numerous bank accounts in Austria, Finland, Norway and China.