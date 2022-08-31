Man detained for physically assaulting a woman in Lamia

A 55-year-old man has been detained after physically assaulting a woman on Wednesday afternoon in a central and busy thoroughfare in the city of Lamia. After a verbal dispute, the man is alleged to have begun striking the woman in the face before bystanders and a nearby police officer guarding the city’s courtroom intervened.

Patrol officers rapidly arrived on scene and both individuals were taken to the local police precinct.

The incident took place on a bustling street, with dozens of incredulous bystanders.