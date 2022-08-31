NEWS

Man detained for physically assaulting a woman in Lamia

Man detained for physically assaulting a woman in Lamia
[InTime News]

A 55-year-old man has been detained after physically assaulting a woman on Wednesday afternoon in a central and busy thoroughfare in the city of Lamia. After a verbal dispute, the man is alleged to have begun striking the woman in the face before bystanders and a nearby police officer guarding the city’s courtroom intervened.

Patrol officers rapidly arrived on scene and both individuals were taken to the local police precinct.

The incident took place on a bustling street, with dozens of incredulous bystanders.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tourist convicted after attacking disabled driver in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Tourist convicted after attacking disabled driver in Thessaloniki

Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked
NEWS

Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked

Ioannina man arrested over animal abuse charges
NEWS

Ioannina man arrested over animal abuse charges

Man accused of attacking German family on Crete remanded
NEWS

Man accused of attacking German family on Crete remanded

Dutch tourists get into brawl on Crete
NEWS

Dutch tourists get into brawl on Crete

Cocaine from Ecuador seized at Piraeus
NEWS

Cocaine from Ecuador seized at Piraeus