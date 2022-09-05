NEWS

Greece dismisses Soylu claims as ‘sad and provocative lies’

[AMNA]

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos Monday denied fresh allegations by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu that Greece is training members of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), calling them “sad and provocative lies.”

“Everyone understands that these [claims] are totally divorced from reality,” Theodorikakos said, emphasizing that Greece is committed to the rules of international law.

“Everyone knows that Greeks are strongly united behind our respect for [national] borders, of our international obligations and of human life,” he said.

In a tweet Sunday, Soylu said that a suspected PKK member arrested in Turkey had been trained in Lavrio, in southeastern Attica, and was planning terrorist attacks on Turkish territory.

Greece has repeatedly rejected similar accusations from Turkey in the past.

Turkey Security

