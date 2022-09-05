Greece plans more measures to relieve consumers from energy crisis

Greece sees higher than initially forecast revenues from tourism, its economy’s biggest cash-earner, and plans to announce further measures to help consumers deal with soaring energy prices, the government spokesman said on Monday.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said that tourism revenues this year are seen exceeding 18.2 billion euros, beating the sector’s record performance seen in 2019.

“There has been additional fiscal space thanks to the good execution of the budget and strong growth, despite the energy crisis,” Oikonomou said. “Of course, the impressive performance of tourism has helped significantly.” [Reuters]