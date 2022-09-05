NEWS

Petralona murder victim identified as probable perpetrator of earlier murder attempt

The Hellenic Police has concluded the investigation into the attempted murder of two foreign nationals on September 2 stating that it has identified the victim of a shooting on September 4 as the likely perpetrator.

The likely perpetrator, who was fatally wounded on Sunday morning, had opened fire against the two men, aged 22 and 27, in central Athens. The two men, one of which had fled the scene and was found unconscious, were rushed to hospital. One of the men had been hit with three bullets in the chest, while the other was wounded in the back.

Police investigations are now concentrated on identifying the people who committed the murder of Friday’s assailant on Sunday.

