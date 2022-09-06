PM meets with Slovakian president

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, at the Maximos Mansion on Tuesday during her first official visit to Greece. According to sources, the meeting confirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations between Greece and Slovakia, which have become stronger in recent years, while they discussed matters of international, regional and European interest with emphasis on energy and the green transition.

Mitsotakis underlined the need of a common European response to the energy crisis and noted, with reference to the upcoming EU energy ministers’ meeting on September 9, that the major challenges for European unity demand bold European decisions to support households and businesses.

He briefed Caputova on the infrastructure that Greece is developing in order to serve as a hub for the import and transfer of energy to the Balkans and Europe, as well as for the transfer of ‘green’ electricity from Africa.

The Greek prime minister then thanked her for the significant Slovakian presence in the UNFICYP peace-keeping force on Cyprus and the country’s positions on the Cyprus issue, which are centred on respect for international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Mitsotakis stressed that revisionism and changes of borders cannot be tolerated, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made clear. With respect to Turkey’s escalating hostile rhetoric, he repeated that Greece’s fixed position supports dialogue on the basis of international law, the international law of the sea and good-neighbour relations. He said that it was unacceptable for Greece to be receiving threats that reach the point of disputing Greek sovereignty from a country that is an ally within NATO.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome you to Greece, in the context of this official visit, which is proof of the excellent relationship of our two countries,” said Mitsotakis during his welcome, adding that “we look forward to our discussion, not only as regards the bilateral parameters of our relationship but also the crucial challenges that we face as united Europe against Russian aggressiveness and, of course, the dramatic repercussions that this war is having on our economies, on the higher cost of living, the obligation to deal with the increased cost of energy on a European level. All these are significant challenges.”

“I also want to thank you again and to thank Slovakia because you always support us. You are always on the side of international law. We consider you a true friend and faithful ally of our country,” he concluded.

Replying, Caputova thanked him and also noted the very good level of bilateral relations, as well as the prospects for developing these further, including in energy. [AMNA]