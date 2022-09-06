NEWS

Mitsotakis: Turkey is undermining regional security and stability

Turkey is causing tension and is undermining regional security and stability, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told visiting French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis briefed Colonna on Turkey’s latest aggressive rhetoric against Greek sovereignty.

He also referred to the significant potential that Greece presents as a strategic energy hub for the EU’s energy security, and the potential independence from Russian energy sources.

The premier also briefed the French minister about the measures taken by the government to tackle against the energy crisis, reiterating his belief that this broad challenge requires a coordinated European response.

The two politicians also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also attended the meeting.

Speaking ahead of her visit, Colonna said Paris will continue to be “supportive” when it comes to attacks on Greek sovereignty, saying this is something that “will not change.” [AMNA]

