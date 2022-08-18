Ankara breaks summer moratorium

The cultivation, albeit with fluctuations, of tensions both in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean, appears to be, judging by Ankara’s latest moves, a central axis in the strategic planning of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader has often, especially in recent years, made sure to remind everyone of Ankara’s aggressive intentions toward Greece, even with actions that have an obvious symbolic character, such as the overflights by fighter jets over territories under Greek sovereignty on August 15.

This was seen as a typical example of this provocative strategy, since, apart from anything else, it sends the message that Ankara does not intend to respect the moratorium that had been agreed between Greece and Turkey some time ago for the summer period, and especially on the religious and national holidays of the two countries.

The provocative flights by Turkish fighter jets took place over the islands of Kinaros, Leros and Kandelioussa, just before noon, with reports indicating that several violations of national airspace and violations of the Athens FIR were recorded. There were also reports of mock dogfights with Greek fighter jets.

This move is also perceived as a “maneuver” by Erdogan against critics within Turkey who accuse him of “retreating” regarding the decision to send out his country’s drilling rig very close to Antalya and not beyond into areas that would challenge Greece and Cyprus.

The navigational advisory, or Navtex issued for this area lasts until the first week of October. As a result of Erdogan’s move there is a sense that bilateral relations, at least until then, will not be tested at an alarming level, as was the case in the summer of 2020 when the two countries came close to open conflict.