NEWS

Major police operation in Zoniana on Crete

A major police operation took place on Wednesday morning in the village of Zoniana on the island of Crete following the discovery of a major cannabis plantation. Two houses were raided, and the plantation was destroyed with police forces from both Rethymno and Irakleio participating.

According to local news outlet “Rethymniotika Nea”, the operation took place at approximately 5.30 am with around 50 of the village’s inhabitants gathering following the appearance of the police. The police used flashbang grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Officers arrested two young men, who are related, after searching through the two houses and finding weapons, narcotics, and cannabis refining equipment. [With information from “Rethymniotika Nea”, creta24.gr]

Crime

