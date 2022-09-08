Anarchist group protests Church’s abortion stance

The suspected female members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) anarchist group hung a banner at the entrance of the Greek Orthodox Church’s headquarters in northern Athens on Wednesday night, protesting its decision to instruct priests to preach against abortion on Thursday’s service.

The members threw flyers with the slogan “access yo safe abortion is a right.”

“We stand against those who want to rule our bodies and try to take us back to the Middle Ages. We stand against those who cultivate fear in women, so that they do not decide for themselves about their lives, whether they believe in religions or not,” the group said in an announcement.

Rouvikonas also called for rallies today when the sermon will be delivered in churches around the country.