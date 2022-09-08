NEWS

Anarchist group protests Church’s abortion stance

Anarchist group protests Church’s abortion stance

The suspected female members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) anarchist group hung a banner at the entrance of the Greek Orthodox Church’s headquarters in northern Athens on Wednesday night, protesting its decision to instruct priests to preach against abortion on Thursday’s service.

The members threw flyers with the slogan “access yo safe abortion is a right.”

“We stand against those who want to rule our bodies and try to take us back to the Middle Ages. We stand against those who cultivate fear in women, so that they do not decide for themselves about their lives, whether they believe in religions or not,” the group said in an announcement.

Rouvikonas also called for rallies today when the sermon will be delivered in churches around the country.

Church

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek officials, Church, condemn ex-bishop’s remarks on rape
NEWS

Greek officials, Church, condemn ex-bishop’s remarks on rape

Bishop widely condemned over rape and abortion comments
NEWS

Bishop widely condemned over rape and abortion comments

Belief in heaven and hell still strong, survey shows
NEWS

Belief in heaven and hell still strong, survey shows

US diaspora raises $350,000 for fire-stricken Greek hospital in Istanbul
DIASPORA

US diaspora raises $350,000 for fire-stricken Greek hospital in Istanbul

Elpidophoros vows diaspora help in restoring Istanbul hospital
DIASPORA

Elpidophoros vows diaspora help in restoring Istanbul hospital

Elpidophoros: ‘We mourn the captivity’ of Hagia Sophia
NEWS

Elpidophoros: ‘We mourn the captivity’ of Hagia Sophia