President, PM post messages on Queen Elisabeth’s death

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has posted a tweet following the death of Queen Elisabeth II:

“Queen Elizabeth’s reign has marked the modern history of the United Kingdom. She has been a true pillar of her country and has been rewarded with love and respect. My heartfelt condolences to her family and the British people. She will be missed.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted his own message: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The duty, service, and dedication she demonstrated throughout her reign was not just exemplary but extraordinary.”