Woman found dead in her home in Larissa

[onlarissa.gr]

The body of a 35-year-old woman was found in her apartment in the town of Larissa, central Greece, on Thursday, a local news website reported.

The police was called in by neighbours who complained of an intense stench emanating from the apartment on Papanastasiou Street. Officers who entered the flat found a decomposed body. It was initially believed that the death was brought about by health issues but a forensic examination found that she had been hit on the head with a sharp object. 

Police are looking for her partner as the main suspect of her killing.

Crime

