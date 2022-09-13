Defenese minister hails Vipers as ‘step into new era’

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos hailed the arrival of the first two modernized Viper configuration F-16 fighter jets, out of an ordered 83, at the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) grounds in Tanagra on Monday, saying it reflects a new era for Greece’s military.

“With the Viper aircraft we are taking another big step into the new era for the armed forces. The times demand it. The threats and challenges that our country faces today demand it,” he said at the delivery ceremony.

The first two Vipers, which he described as “the most modern F-16 aircraft in the world,” will be used as training vehicles for Hellenic Air Force pilots, while EAV is ramping up production to deliver at least six more aircraft by the end of the year.

The ceremony was also attended by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff General Konstantinos Floros, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, and US Ambassador George Tsunis.