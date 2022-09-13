NEWS

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies

[Intime News]

Prominent Greek actor, director and politician Kostas Kazakos died in Athens on Tuesday, aged 87.

He had been hospitalized for weeks at Evangelismos Hospital in the Greek capital as he was suffering from a chronic respiratory problem.

According to reports, he was admitted on July 26 with respiratory problems while in early August he tested positive for Covid-19. However, he tested negative on August 14. He died of multi-organ failure.

He was born in 1935 in Pyrgos, Ilia. At the age of 18, he moved to Athens to study pedagogy, but due to father’s leftist heritage he was not allowed to enroll at the school. As a result he changed his plans and attended the Lykourgos Stavrakos School of Cinema and the Karolos Koun Drama School of Art Theater.

In 1957, he made his stage debut and worked thereafter with numerous theater companies. He had supporting parts in a few movies, but his big break came in 1967, when he was given the lead role in the movie “Kontserto gia Polyvola” (1967), starring Tzeni Karezi.

Death Obituary

