President attends Kastellorizo liberation anniversary events

[President's Office/Thodoris Manolopoulos/Intime News]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the festivities organized by the Municipality of Megisti (Kastellorizo) to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the island.

After a service at the Church of Saints Constantine and Helen and the laying of a wreath at the Memorial of the Fallen, Sakellaropoulou made the following statement: “We celebrate the victories of the people of Kastellorιzo and the celebrations of the victories of our ancestors, who have kept their national spirit inviolable and continue to defend this bastion of Hellenism from all attacks, brave and proud, just like their ancestors.”

She added that Greece respects international law and seeks constructive relationships with its neighbors. “But it will defend its national integrity and sovereign rights effectively, if necessary,” she stressed. 

