Mitsotakis uses TIF speech to kick off pre-election period

Besides the, many, additional spending measures Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Saturday night in his keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair, he also essentially kicked off the pre-election period.

Mitsotakis made many explicit references to the dilemmas facing the electorate. “We either continue forward or we turn back!” he said, adding “either we give progress a second chance or risk a second disaster!”

The stark dilemmas were accompanied with a warning to the citizens: “it is my duty to warn citizens: none of the things we achieved is a given. And everything can be torn down with a wrong move. But that’s how democracy works. By leaving that decision exclusively in the hands of the people. And the people have seen, have learned and know the path they will choose,” Mitsotakis adeded.

Mitsotakis also made it clear that his agenda cannot be implemented in just one four-year term but has a longer horizon. He explicitely mentioned 2030.

“The normal calendar says that we are entering the final year of our first term in power. The social calendar, however, shows that the needs of the people go beyond four-year terms,” Mitsotakis said.

He became more explicit when he explained that deep-rooted inefficiencies cannot be overcome in a single four-year term.

Finally, Mitsotakis set out clearly what is at stake in the next election. “We are called to choose between the path of growth and that of regression; that of confidence or self-doubt; of patriotism or national self-consciousness; of economic prosperity for all or stagnation,” he said.

The Prime Minister finally made it personal: do people trust him or his predecessor as Prime Minister and now opposition leader Alexis Tsipras? “Now we know who can manage and overcome crises and who are those that remain sullen spectators…That’s why, when the time comes, we will not only choose a government, but also a Governor.”