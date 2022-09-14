Minister dismisses Turkey ‘caravan’ report

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis has dismissed media claims that a caravan of refugees is preparing to depart from Turkey heading for Europe.

“A caravan of refugees has not yet been formed, and it has yet to be demonstrated that the efforts of those on social media are generating a climate of mobilization,” said Mitarakis, referring to reports in Turkish media.

In an interview on Skai Radio, Mitarakis said he has notified the European Union, the EU commissioner for home affairs, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, the International Organization for Migration, and the competent committee of the European Parliament.

“Frontex is fully informed, in cooperation with the Hellenic Police regarding the issue of borders,” he said. “There is an attempt in Turkey to weaponize the migration issue, while at the same time, the Turks are attempting to deport migrants due to their own economic difficulties.”