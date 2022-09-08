Greek authorities say no migrants found on Evros islet

Greek authorities said on Thursday evening that no migrants had been found on an island in the River Evros on the Greek side of the country’s border with Turkey, following a search and rescue operation in an area near Soufli.

The operation was launched after Turkey informed Greece at noon about the presence of a large group of migrants at the site, asking the Greeks to conduct a search and rescue operation in the region – a major crossing point for people illegally entering the European Union.

State broadcaster ERT had reported that Greek authorities had been notified that a large group of migrants – about 400 people – had crossed to an islet in the Kissari area of Soufli.

The new incident comes just two days after a visit by Minister of Citizens’ Protection Takis Theodorikakos to the islands in the Evros River between Soufli and Didymoteicho. A group of 38 migrants was discovered on a Greek islet last month.