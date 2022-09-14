NEWS

Police discover two assault rifles after pulling over suspicious car

Hellenic Police officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday to discover two AK-47 Kalashnikov rifles and ammo magazines with over 90 bullets in the Attica suburb of Haidari. The car’s passengers were a former convict, who had been released last June after a long sentence, and one other person. According to state broadcaster ERT, the two men were arrested.

Investigations are ongoing and it is expected the case may be instrumental in countering organized crime in Greece. According to ERT, the case was given to the security department responsible for organized crime.

