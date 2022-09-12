NEWS

40 people arrested in Irakleio airport over alleged counterfeit documents

Hellenic Police officers at the “N. Kazantzakis” Irakleio airports on Crete arrested over 40 people last week on suspicion of attempting to travel with counterfeit documents.

The 35 men, and five women, all displayed counterfeit documents of various countries in an attempt to travel to Switzerland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, France, Poland and Spain.

The counterfeit documents have been confiscated and investigations are ongoing.

