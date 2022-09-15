Teenage girl accuses father of repeated domestic abuse after latest incident

A man in Crete has been taken into custody after his 15-year-old daughter accused him of tying her to a chair and beating her over the head with a piece of wood because she was two minutes late coming home.

The man was arrested after neighbors called the police when they heard the girl crying out for help on Wednesday, with local media reporting that this was not the first time authorities had been alerted to sounds of violence coming from the Hania home.

According to local reports, the 15-year-old allegedly confirmed that her father has a history of abusive behavior and often beat her younger teenage brother, their 4-year-old sister and their mother.

She reportedly described one incident when her father locked her sister, then just 2 years old, out on the balcony as punishment and made her spend the night there.

It appears that the 15-year-old’s statement to police is the first time a member of the family has spoken out, as they had previously denied neighbors’ suspicions that they were being abused.