Deputy Defense Minister concludes visit to the Czech Republic

Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias conducted an official visit to the Czech Republic on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 September, accepting the invitation of the Czech Deputy Minister of Defence responsible for Industrial Cooperation Tomas Kopecny.

Hardalias participated in the “NATO Days 2022” meeting organized in parallel with the “Czech Air Force Days 2022” by the Defense Ministry of the Czech Republic and held at Leos Janacek Airport, in Ostrava.

The events were attended by ministers, deputy ministers and high officials from European Union countries and member states of the North Atlantic Alliance.

On the sidelines of “NATO Days 2022”, Hardalias held a series of meetings with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, his counterparts, and with high officials of other countries’ missions.

As part of the visit, the Deputy Minister held an official bilateral meeting with his Czech counterpart Tomas Kopecny, where the strong ties between Greece and the Czech Republic were confirmed.

The perspectives, possibilities and ways of strengthening the bilateral cooperation of the two countries in the fields of Defense and the Defense-Technical sector were also discussed. The ministers exchanged views on current global and regional developments, as well as their implications for security and stability in Europe, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. [AMNA]