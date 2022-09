A Turkish Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) overflew Greek airspace and was intercepted Monday morning, authorities say.

The UAV flew over the islet of Kandelioussa, south of Kos, near the Turkish coast, at 8.16 a.m. at a height of 19,000 feet authorities say.

The same military drone then flew over the islet of Kinaros twice, at 8.53 a.m. and 9.16 a.m., at the same height.

The UAV was engaged according to international rules and returned to Turkey.