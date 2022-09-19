NEWS

Gov’t welcomes European Media Freedom Act, says spokesperson

The government welcomes the adoption of the Media Freedom Act by the European Commission, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said on Monday.

In a statement, Oikonomou recalled the government’s legislative initiatives and policies “with regard to the protection of freedom of expression and pluralism, the protection of the journalistic profession, the support of press businesses and the strengthening of transparency and independence of the media.”

The Media Freedom Act includes safeguards against political interference in editorial decisions and against surveillance. It will also address the issue of media concentrations and create a new independent European Board for Media Services, comprised of national media authorities. [AMNA]

 

