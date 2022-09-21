NEWS

Dendias meets Stoltenberg, Scholz at 77th UNGA

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Weekin New York on Tuesday.

Dendias tweeted that they discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Ukraine.

The minister also briefly met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic. He also met with King Abdullah II of Jordan, among others.

Another two meetings were held with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski and with North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

[AMNA]

Diplomacy

