Akar issues fresh threats against Greece

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has reacted to a recent visit by his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos to the eastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo, some 2 km off Turkey’s southern coast, while reiterating Turkish demands for demilitarization.

“Seeing [the Greeks’] provocative behavior lately, we forgot that they know how to swim. If they cling to this mindset, knowing how to swim will come in handy,” he said in an interview with prominent Turkish newspaper Hurriyet published Saturday.

The Turkish minister has previously said that the island of Kastellorizo is within “swimming distance” from the Turkish coast – a thinly-disguised threat to Greece’s sovereignty.

Akar’s comments came a day after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the United Nations General Assembly that Ankara is undermining peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, nevertheless assuring the people of the neighboring country that Greece is not a threat to their country.

In the same interview, Akar revisited Ankara’s demand that Greece demilitarize its eastern Aegean islands. “The situation gives [Turkey] the right to self-defence while putting the islands’ sovereignty in question,” he said.