Dendias urges Turkey to join UNCLOS

Greece and Turkey would be able to settle their differences if Ankara signed up to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Kathimerini on Sunday.

In an interview with the newspaper’s GG Magazine, Dendias said he would be truly happy to see a solution to bilateral disputes. “Such a solution would be perfectly possible if Turkey accepted UNCLOS,” he said.

Taking stock on his record as Greece’s top diplomat, the conservative minister drew attention to Greece’s maritime borders deal with Italy and Egypt. He said Athens “really broke a glass ceiling by signing the two agreements… without making a lot of noise.”