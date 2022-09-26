Turkey issues demarche over armored units on Greek islands

Turkish officials issued a demarche to the Greek Ambassador in Ankara Christodoulos Lazaris on Monday, protesting the presence of armored units on the islands of Chios and Lesvos in the east Aegean.

Lazaris was called to the Turkish Foreign Ministry where Turkey demanded that Greece end the purported “violations on the islands and restore their demilitarized status”, according to Anadolu agency.

The Turkish authorities also lodged a protest with the United States Embassy in Ankara as the vehicles in question are American made.

The Greek ambassador was quick to reject all Turkish claims, stating that they do not comply with international law, according to diplomatic sources available to Kathimerini. Per these sources, the Lazaris pointed out that the Greek stance on the issue has been laid out in the two documents sent to the General-Secretary of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

The ambassador also is reported to have stated that it is not Greece that threatens Turkey with a standing casus belli, nor has it concentrated a large transport fleet in the area. He also noted that Turkey continues to question Greek sovereignty, with continued violations of Greek airspace and overflights over Greek territory.

Finally, the same diplomatic sources highlight that Greece fully lives up to the terms set out by the Treaty of Lausanne.