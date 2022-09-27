Empress Theophano Prize awarded to Daniel Barenboim

The third Empress Theophano Prize has been awarded to celebrated pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim, renowned both for his musical work and his efforts to promote peace and understanding between people.

The award ceremony will be held at the Thessaloniki Rotunda on October 11, with addresses by both President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“It is an honour for me to receive this award on behalf of the musicians of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, since it is they who, through their participation in the orchestra, set an example of openness, dialogue and a strong will to listen to the narrative of the “other”,” said Barenboim.

“The “Divan” musicians show outstanding courage and vision by coming together every year to tirelessly send out a call for dialogue and mutual understanding. It is in this spirit that I am personally very grateful for the recognition of our work through such a symbolic prize as the Empress Theophano Award,” he added