NEWS

Empress Theophano Prize awarded to Daniel Barenboim

Empress Theophano Prize awarded to Daniel Barenboim
[Holger Kettner]

The third Empress Theophano Prize has been awarded to celebrated pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim, renowned both for his musical work and his efforts to promote peace and understanding between people.

The award ceremony will be held at the Thessaloniki Rotunda on October 11, with addresses by both President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“It is an honour for me to receive this award on behalf of the musicians of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, since it is they who, through their participation in the orchestra, set an example of openness, dialogue and a strong will to listen to the narrative of the “other”,” said Barenboim.

“The “Divan” musicians show outstanding courage and vision by coming together every year to tirelessly send out a call for dialogue and mutual understanding. It is in this spirit that I am personally very grateful for the recognition of our work through such a symbolic prize as the Empress Theophano Award,” he added

Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ECRI: Improvements in human rights, problems with LGBTQI, Roma, migrants
NEWS

ECRI: Improvements in human rights, problems with LGBTQI, Roma, migrants

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit
NEWS

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit

Autumn begins on Friday
NEWS

Autumn begins on Friday

Four in 10 civil servants aged over 55
NEWS

Four in 10 civil servants aged over 55

Wood burners, solar boilers take center stage
NEWS

Wood burners, solar boilers take center stage

Measures unveiled to tackle housing crisis among the young
NEWS

Measures unveiled to tackle housing crisis among the young