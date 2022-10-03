NEWS

Ukraine’s First Lady visits the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Ukraine’s First Lady visits the Ecumenical Patriarchate
[Nikos Papachristou/ Ecumenical Patriarchate]

The First Lady of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul on Sunday, meeting with Patriarch Vartholomaios.

During their meeting, Vartholomaios expressed the support of the Patriarchate for Ukraine and stated his hope that peace would soon return to Ukraine.

Zelenskaya thanked the Patriarch for his support.

Among others, Zelenskaya was accompanied by Mr. Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President; Ms. Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine; Mr. Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Mr. Vasyl Bodnar, the Ambassador of Ukraine in Ankara.

Religion Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Vartholomaios says Russian church has ‘disappointed us’ over Ukraine
NEWS

Vartholomaios says Russian church has ‘disappointed us’ over Ukraine

Vartholomaios: Ukraine’s suffering will ‘forever stain’ the perpetrators
NEWS

Vartholomaios: Ukraine’s suffering will ‘forever stain’ the perpetrators

President: Ukraine war ‘gives greater intensity’ to Orthodox Good Friday mourning
NEWS

President: Ukraine war ‘gives greater intensity’ to Orthodox Good Friday mourning

Ecumenical Patriarch makes impassioned appeal for end to war
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch makes impassioned appeal for end to war

Ukraine invasion splits Orthodox Church, isolates Russian patriarch
NEWS

Ukraine invasion splits Orthodox Church, isolates Russian patriarch

Vartholomeos denounces Putin, Russian invasion of Ukraine
NEWS

Vartholomeos denounces Putin, Russian invasion of Ukraine