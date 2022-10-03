Ukraine’s First Lady visits the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The First Lady of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul on Sunday, meeting with Patriarch Vartholomaios.

During their meeting, Vartholomaios expressed the support of the Patriarchate for Ukraine and stated his hope that peace would soon return to Ukraine.

Zelenskaya thanked the Patriarch for his support.

Among others, Zelenskaya was accompanied by Mr. Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President; Ms. Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine; Mr. Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Mr. Vasyl Bodnar, the Ambassador of Ukraine in Ankara.