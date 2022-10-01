NEWS

Police smash online fraud gang

[InTime News]

Police in northern Greece said on Friday they dismantled a criminal gang that committed at least 33 cases of fraud across Greece over a seven month period in 2020 and 2021.

The gang, which operated out of Pella, posted online advertisements for the sale of agricultural vehicles and scammed victims by asking them to pay advance sums for the bogus items.

In another scam, the fraudsters called business to say they had paid too much for goods that they had ordered in error. They used fake transfer statements to request that the payment difference be refunded.

The gang pocketed over 100,000 euros through this activity, police said.

The ringleaders used a variety of bank accounts, which were provided by so-called “money mules,” who were paid for their assistance.

The three ringleaders and 37 accomplices implicated in the case face charges of forming a criminal organization, fraud, forgery and money laundering. [AMNA]

