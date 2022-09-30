Man kills ex-partner and baby before turning gun on himself

A 56-year-old man in the northeast of the country shot and killed his 30-year-old ex-partner and their young toddler with a hunting rifle before turning the gun on himself.

The incident occurred in the village of Lekani, near Kavala, on Friday.

It is understood that the man and his wife had separated and were in dispute over the custody of the child, who was around a year old.

The man was described as a livestock breeder and his wife was of German descent.

Reports say that the woman was seeking custody of the child and had been planning to move to Germany.