NEWS

EU executive chief proposes temporary gas price cap

EU executive chief proposes temporary gas price cap
[AP]

The European Union should put in place a temporary price cap on natural gas until a new price index can be introduced, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

“Introducing a cap on gas overall is a temporary solution until we will have a new EU price index developed that ensures a better functioning of the market and the Commission has already started to work on this,” she said.

Von der Leyen also said she would spell out in a letter to EU leaders meeting in Prague from Thursday that the EU should put in place a joint EU procurement system for energy. [Reuters]

EU Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU considering ‘flexibile’ gas price cap, energy chief says
NEWS

EU considering ‘flexibile’ gas price cap, energy chief says

EU Commission approves Greek plan for non-household electricity consumers
NEWS

EU Commission approves Greek plan for non-household electricity consumers

Stalemate on gas cap, as inflation soars
NEWS

Stalemate on gas cap, as inflation soars

EU countries approve energy windfall levies, turn to gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries approve energy windfall levies, turn to gas price cap

EU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap

EU countries at odds over possible gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries at odds over possible gas price cap