NEWS

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks
[AMNA]

Greece said that Ankara’s unwillingness to implement the agreements it has signed with the European Union to prevent migrant boats from reaching European shores is the reason behind the two deadly shipwrecks off the islands of Lesvos and Kythira on Wednesday night, which have so far resulted in at least 21 dead.

“As long as Turkey does not apply the laws, as long as it backs traffickers, as long as it does not honor the agreements it has signed, we will unfortunately also be faced with such tragedies,” government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou told journalists at a regular briefing on Thursday. 

“What happened yesterday by the traffickers is a criminal act,” he said, referring to the traffickers’ decision to force migrants in a boat with gale-force winds.

Politics Migration Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Twenty-one dead, dozens missing, after 2 migrant ships sink
NEWS

Twenty-one dead, dozens missing, after 2 migrant ships sink

Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 21 dead
NEWS

Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 21 dead

Teen migrant found dead inside truck in Igoumenitsa
NEWS

Teen migrant found dead inside truck in Igoumenitsa

Migrant killed, 17 hurt as truck crashes fleeing Greek police
NEWS

Migrant killed, 17 hurt as truck crashes fleeing Greek police

Cyprus police: Syrian migrant found dead off coastline
NEWS

Cyprus police: Syrian migrant found dead off coastline

Greek police: Migrant shot dead while crossing from Turkey
NEWS

Greek police: Migrant shot dead while crossing from Turkey