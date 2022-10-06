Greek PM calls for ‘respect for international law,’ as Europe’s new club meets

As the leaders of 44 European countries meet in Prague on Thursday, at a historic first meeting of a new political club of nations, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said all members must show “respect for international law and protection of human rights… not only in words but also in deeds.”

The Prague gathering is the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a format that is a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron and brings together the 27 European Union members with 17 other European countries. Russia is not invited.

Mitsotakis also expressed his “deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life” following the separate sinkings of two migrant boats in the Aegean and praised the “heroic” efforts of rescue crews. The death toll rose to 22 on Thursday evening.

“This is a time to really cooperate much more substantially in order to avoid these types of incidents occurring in the future and to completely eradicate the smugglers who prey upon innocent people,” the Greek premier said.