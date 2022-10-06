NEWS

Greek PM calls for ‘respect for international law,’ as Europe’s new club meets

Greek PM calls for ‘respect for international law,’ as Europe’s new club meets
[AP]

As the leaders of 44 European countries meet in Prague on Thursday, at a historic first meeting of a new political club of nations, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said all members must show “respect for international law and protection of human rights… not only in words but also in deeds.”

The Prague gathering is the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a format that is a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron and brings together the 27 European Union members with 17 other European countries. Russia is not invited.

Mitsotakis also expressed his “deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life” following the separate sinkings of two migrant boats in the Aegean and praised the “heroic” efforts of rescue crews. The death toll rose to 22 on Thursday evening.

“This is a time to really cooperate much more substantially in order to avoid these types of incidents occurring in the future and to completely eradicate the smugglers who prey upon innocent people,” the Greek premier said.

 

 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks
NEWS

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks

Who is at the EPC summit in Prague, and what are they discussing?
FACTBOX

Who is at the EPC summit in Prague, and what are they discussing?

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague
NEWS

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague

Sakellaropoulou, Higgins discuss Ukraine in Valletta meeting
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou, Higgins discuss Ukraine in Valletta meeting

Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting not ruled out
NEWS

Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting not ruled out

PM warns deputies over election pitfalls
NEWS

PM warns deputies over election pitfalls