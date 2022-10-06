Sakellaropoulou, Higgins discuss Ukraine in Valletta meeting

The war in Ukraine and other challenges facing Europe were discussed in a meeting between Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her Irish counterpart Michael Higgins on the sidelines of the 17th Informal Meeting of Heads of State of the Arraiolos Group in Malta on Wednesday.

Alluding to Greek-Turkish relations, Sakellaropoulou told Higgins that “revisionism, aggressive rhetoric, and the lack of respect of international law and good neighborly relations jeopardise peace and stability.”

The Arraiolos Group is an informal meeting of presidents of parliamentary and semi-presidential European Union member states, held roughly once in a year.