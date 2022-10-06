Two new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported two new cases of monkeypox on Thursday during its weekly briefing on the course of the outbreak for a total of 82 confirmed cases since tracking began.

All laboratory-confirmed cases are males with a median age of 36. Twenty-three cases reported traveling abroad within the incubation period of the virus.

All recorded laboratory-confirmed cases have already either fully recovered or are in the process of recovering in generally good condition.