Total cases of monkeypox in Greece rise to 66

[Reuters]

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece rose to 66 according to a report released by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday.

According to the report, all confirmed cases are men, aged 19-61, out of which 20 reported travelling abroad during the incubation period of the virus (30%).

It also noted that those affected by the virus have either fully recovered or are recovering in generally good condition. 

The information presented in the EODY report is based on the data declared to the body and recorded until September 8.

