NEWS

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war
In this handout photo provided by the Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting, in Tehran, Iran, July 19. [AP]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday.

The latest developments in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year, were also discussed in the call, according to Turkey’s Directorate of Communications.

NATO member Turkey has close relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has sought to balance ties during the war, rejecting Western sanctions on Moscow while criticising the Russian invasion and supplying Kyiv with armed drones.

Along with the United Nations, Turkey brokered the July deal to unlock Ukrainian grain exports from its Black Sea ports, in what remains the only significant diplomatic breakthrough in the seven-month-old conflict.

Ankara’s relations with Russia are complex, with the two countries cooperating closely on energy supplies while being at odds over Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan. [Reuters]

Turkey Russia Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sakellaropoulou: Turkish revisionism must be seen in geopolitical context of Russian invasion of Ukraine
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou: Turkish revisionism must be seen in geopolitical context of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Erdogan discusses Turkey’s Syria incursion plans with Putin
NEWS

Erdogan discusses Turkey’s Syria incursion plans with Putin

Turkey must keep diplomatic balance for peace talks, Erdogan adviser says
NEWS

Turkey must keep diplomatic balance for peace talks, Erdogan adviser says

Blinken, Stoltenberg confident Finland, Sweden will join NATO
NEWS

Blinken, Stoltenberg confident Finland, Sweden will join NATO

Russia complained to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine
NEWS

Russia complained to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine

Turkey offers to host future Ukraine-Russia peace talks
NEWS

Turkey offers to host future Ukraine-Russia peace talks