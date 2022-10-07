NEWS

Gov’t to draft national action plan against antisemitism

File photos depicting Neo-Nazi graffiti daubed on the Holocaust Memorial in Athens.

The government will soon draft the country’s first comprehensive national action plan against antisemitism, deputy prime minister Panagiotis Pikramenos told an international conference in Ioannina on Friday.

Addressing the opening of a two-day conference on “Fighting Antisemitism and Holocaust Distortion and Denial on the Digital Battlefield,” Pikramenos noted that the process to create the action plan will start in the coming weeks.

Relevant ministries, public bodies and the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece will participate in the process.

In a pre-recorded message, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias noted that “a torrent of fake news, hate speech and conspiracy theories is spreading through the internet and social media.”

It was “our duty to stop this new ‘pandemic’ as soon as possible.”

Among those attending the conference are Ioannina Mayor Moses Elisaf, Israeli Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz and President of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece David Saltiel.

