Man accused of sexual crimes against minor to appear before prosecutor

A 53-year-old who repeatedly raped a 12-year-old girl and organized for strangers to abuse her is to appear before a prosecutor on Monday.

The suspect, who reportedly runs a business in the central Athens neighborhood of Kolonos where the girl worked as a cleaner, has been charged with a string of sexual offences committed between April and August this year.

The 53-year-old, whose name has not been made public, allegedly raped the girl several times and also arranged for 213 men, whom he met online, to have sex with her.

A 42-year-old man has also been charged with sexual crimes involving the minor.

